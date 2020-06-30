Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season

Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19.

The decision was made following a medical assessment by the league and in consultation with Hughes' primary care physician.

The WNBA is set to begin its season in late July with all teams playing in Florida.

The 65-year-old Hughes had surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor from his digestive tract.