The Seattle Storm clinched their 3rd WNBA title Wednesday, beating the Washington Mystics 98-82. League MVP Breanna "Stewie" Stewart led the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds, earning her MVP honors for the championship game.

Now the city is invited to celebrate the Storm and their incredible season at a parade and rally this Sunday, September 16. The party will be held around 1 p.m. near the Seattle Center and KeyArena, with more details to follow.

In addition to Stewie's impressive stats, forward Natasha Howard hit a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. Team captain Sue Bird added 10 points and 10 assists.

Bird is now celebrating her third championship with the Storm. "This is probably going to be one of the most defining moments of my career," Bird said Wednesday night.

Head Coach Dan Hughes is celebrating his first league title after previously leading two other WNBA teams to the playoffs.

Hughes is proud to 'motivate by love' with his coaching style and credits his faith and his wife for leading him to the Seattle Storm.

"When Seattle came onto our scope, I had this general feeling that God said this is the place you should be,” Hughes said. “There was a calmness... I turned to my wife, and her first words were, 'You gotta do this.’"

