Report: Seattle free agent Breanna Stewart to meet with 4 teams

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has a plan for free agency when it begins Saturday at 9 p.m. Pacific Time. She will meet with four teams as soon as the window opens, according to an ESPN report.

The former WNBA MVP will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, and New York Liberty. Stewart is currently overseas playing basketball in Turkey. All four teams will meet her there to start negotiations.

Stewart hinted at her plan in a tweet Friday. Each emoji presumably represents the four WNBA teams she's interested in.

⛈️ 🐺 🏛️🗽 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 20, 2023

The 28-year-old secretly met with New York before last season, before ultimately signing a one-year deal with the Storm.

Stewart went on to average 21.8 points per game, tying her career high and good enough to lead the league in scoring.

In her six full seasons with Seattle, Stewart has helped the Storm win two WNBA titles and she's won two WNBA Finals MVPs.

There will be many factors in Stewart's decision. Her wife, Marta Xargay, is from Spain and an East Coast team would put them closer to Marta's home. With an 18-month old daughter at home, New York could be an attractive option to be closer to family and where Stewart grew up. But the four-time All-Star has said she admires how Bird stayed with Seattle for her whole career.

Former Kentwood star Courtney Vandersloot could also play a role in this. She's a free agent after 12 seasons with Chicago. She plans to talk with four teams, as well. Those teams are the Chicago Sky, Storm, Lynx, and Liberty.

Vandersloot and Stewart have a history together. They were teammates at one time in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg and remain close friends.

Last summer, the 33-year-old former Gonzaga star told the Spokesman Review that she met with the Storm in the off-season last year. Vandersloot told the newspaper, “It’s always something, because home is special to me and so they’ll always be on my radar.”

The Storm are looking for a point guard, like Vandersloot, after Sue Bird retired after 21 seasons with Seattle.

Seattle can fit both stars on to its roster. The Storm currently only have Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell under contract. Gabby Williams is a restricted free agent and if her Euroleague team finishes in time, she will likely play for Seattle. Ezi Magbegor is also a restricted free agent. So the Storm essentially have 4 slots filled on the team's roster, but only 2 under contract.

Teams can sign free agents players starting February 1.