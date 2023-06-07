Seattle faces Washington on 3-game road skid

Seattle aims to break its 3-game road slide with a victory over Washington. The Mystics won the previous matchup 71-65.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Seattle Storm (4-14, 4-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-8, 6-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 4 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Storm take on Washington.

The Mystics are 6-2 in home games. Washington is seventh in the WNBA with 80.7 points and is shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Storm are 2-5 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 71-65 on June 11. Natasha Cloud scored 19 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).