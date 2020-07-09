x
Seattle continues winning ways beating Minnesota 103-88

Natasha Howard scored 19 points and Seattle used a balanced attack to solidify its grip on the league's best record with a 103-88 win over Minnesota.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart 18 and Seattle used a balanced attack to solidify its grip on the league's best record with a 103-88 win over Minnesota.

Five players hit double figures. 

With one week left in the season, the Storm (16-3) have the best record in the league _  a 1 1/2 games in front of Las Vegas. 

The two teams will meet to close out the regular season next Sunday. 

Seattle took control with a 15-4 run to start the second quarter and never relinquished it.

The Storm also scored a season high 31 points in the third quarter.