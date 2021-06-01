Seattle beats Indiana for Noelle Quinn's 1st win at helm

Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 with five assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 for coach Noelle Quinn's first victory.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 with five assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 for coach Noelle Quinn's first victory.

Quinn took over on Sunday after Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll.

Sue Bird had 12 points and eight assists for Seattle (6-1), which has won four straight games.

The Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and 21 of 24 free throws.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana.