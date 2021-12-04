x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Storm

Seattle beats Indiana 87-70 for 6th straight road win

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70. 

Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Sue Bird had 17 for Seattle (11-2), which improved to 6-0 on the road. 

Bird made a deep 3-pointer late in the second quarter to move past Katie Smith (906) for second all-time in WNBA history for made 3's. 

Diana Taurasi leads the league with 1,173 career 3-pointers. 

Seattle forward Candice Dupree moved into fifth in games played, passing former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen.

Related Articles