Seattle beats Indiana 87-70 for 6th straight road win

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Sue Bird had 17 for Seattle (11-2), which improved to 6-0 on the road.

Bird made a deep 3-pointer late in the second quarter to move past Katie Smith (906) for second all-time in WNBA history for made 3's.

Diana Taurasi leads the league with 1,173 career 3-pointers.