The Storm may have lost the WNBA's reigning MVP today. Forward Breanna Stewart went down with lower leg injury in the Euroleague championship game.

Early reports say it could be an Achilles tendon tear.

It happened as Stewie planted her right leg before going up for a shot. You can see it on the YouTube clip below. (It should start at the 48:20 mark, right before the injury)

It's here right leg, not the foot/ankle that comes down on Brittney Griner's foot.

The Storm's pre-season begins May 15th. If it's an Achilles tear, the 24-year-old's season is over before it begins. It takes 9 months to a year to heal and comeback from surgery.

Teammates, WNBA players, and more are sending out their best to Stewie and a quick recovery.