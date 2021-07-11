x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Storm

Prince scores 15, Storm beat Mercury 82-75

Epiphanny Prince scored 15 points, Katie Lou Samuelson matched her career high with 14, and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse, left, tries to pass against Seattle Storm defenders Breanna Stewart, center, and Epiphanny Prince, right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Everett, Wash., Sunday July 11, 2021. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Epiphanny Prince scored 15 points, Katie Lou Samuelson matched her career high with 14, and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75.

Jewell Loyd's 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Storm a six-point lead and Sue Bird's running bank shot was the dagger, making it 80-72 at 43.9 seconds. 

Seattle goes into the Olympic break with the best record in the WNBA and will return from it to open a five-game road trip, with a 47-day stretch until their next home game on August 27 when they visit the Chicago Sky. 

Kia Nurse scored 28 points and had a career high seven 3-pointers for the Mercury.

Related Articles