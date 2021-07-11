Prince scores 15, Storm beat Mercury 82-75

Jewell Loyd's 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Storm a six-point lead and Sue Bird's running bank shot was the dagger, making it 80-72 at 43.9 seconds.

Seattle goes into the Olympic break with the best record in the WNBA and will return from it to open a five-game road trip, with a 47-day stretch until their next home game on August 27 when they visit the Chicago Sky.