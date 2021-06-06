x
Ogunbowale's last-second 3 lifts Wings over Storm 68-67

Arike Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Storm's 5-game winning streak.
Credit: AP
Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hits a three-pointer over Seattle guard Jordin Canada to put the Wings up 68-67 with .7 seconds on the clock to win the game as the Seattle Storm take on the Dallas Wings in Everett, Wash., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Bettina Hansen /The Seattle Times via AP)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm's five-game winning streak. 

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd's overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night. 

Loyd had 25 points for Seattle on Sunday, which had not trailed in the second half until Ogunbowale's winner.  

Marina Mabrey added 15 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 for Dallas. 

Breanna Stewart had 14 points, and Epiphanny Prince added 13 points for Seattle.

