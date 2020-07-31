Storm lose first game, 89-71 to the Mystics

Half of Seattle’s points came off the bench, with 35 of 71 points coming from reserves.

BRADENTON, Fla. –The Seattle Storm (2-1) led the the Washington Mystics (3-0) 2-0 Thursday afternoon. Seattle never led again. Ariel Atkins scored 11 points in the first quarter, 22 for the game, including five three-pointers, to lead the Mystics to an 89-71 win.

Breanna Stewart went for a second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but was the only Storm starter to score more than six points. Sami Whitcomb came off the bench for 11 points, shooting 57% from the field.

In the first half, the Mystics drained ten threes, shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc. The Mystics were up 50-32 at the half. The 18-point deficit stretched to 25 points in the second half.