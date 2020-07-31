x
Storm lose first game, 89-71 to the Mystics

Half of Seattle’s points came off the bench, with 35 of 71 points coming from reserves.
Washington Mystics guard Shey Peddy, left, (10) drives against Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BRADENTON, Fla. –The Seattle Storm (2-1) led the the Washington Mystics (3-0) 2-0 Thursday afternoon.  Seattle never led again.  Ariel Atkins scored 11 points in the first quarter, 22 for the game, including five three-pointers, to lead the Mystics to an 89-71 win. 

Breanna Stewart went for a second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but was the only Storm starter to score more than six points.  Sami Whitcomb came off the bench for 11 points, shooting 57% from the field.

In the first half, the Mystics drained ten threes, shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc.   The Mystics were up 50-32 at the half. The 18-point deficit stretched to 25 points in the second half. 

Up next for the Storm is the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, August 1.