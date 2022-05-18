Magbegor, Stewart power Storm to 74-71 win over Sky

Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart added 13 and the Seattle Storm held on to beat the Chicago Sky 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Magbegor added six rebounds and four assists, and Stewart had four steals for the Storm (2-3).

Seattle led 74-62 after Gabby Williams' 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining. Candace Parker scored the final seven points in a 9-0 Chicago run to close out the game.

The Sky (2-2) had the ball with 9.1 seconds left, but Allie Quigley misfired on a 22-footer on the game's final shot.