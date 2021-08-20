Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 99-83 rout of Liberty

Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83.

The two teams played on Wednesday and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Storm didn't have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team's last two games, both losses, while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

Now with the two back in the lineup, the Storm (17-7) turned a one-point halftime deficit into a blowout.

The game was tied at 59 midway through the third quarter when Seattle closed the quarter on a 17-4 run.