x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Storm

Loyd, Stewart help Storm beat Wings, clinch double-bye to semifinals

Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart scored 23 points apiece and the Seattle Storm used an 11-0 run to pull away for good in their 107-95 win over the Dallas Wings.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates her basket against the Dallas Wings with teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart scored 23 points apiece and the Seattle Storm used an 11-0 run to pull away for good in their 107-95 win over the Dallas Wings.

Seattle (17-3) has won six games in a row and leads Las Vegas by 1 1/2 games for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which begin Sept. 15. 

Satou Sabally led Dallas (7-13) with 25 points.

Sabally collided with Sue Bird in the fourth quarter.  Bird hobbled off with a sore left knee.  It's the same knee that caused her to miss games this season with a bruised knee.  

After the game, coach Gary Kloppenburg says Bird is walking around on it, but they will have to get it checked out. 

Dallas leads Washington by a half-game and Atlanta by a game for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The win clinches a double-bye for the Storm.  They will advance to the semifinals.