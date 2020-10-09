Loyd, Stewart help Storm beat Wings, clinch double-bye to semifinals

Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart scored 23 points apiece and the Seattle Storm used an 11-0 run to pull away for good in their 107-95 win over the Dallas Wings.

Seattle (17-3) has won six games in a row and leads Las Vegas by 1 1/2 games for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which begin Sept. 15.

Satou Sabally led Dallas (7-13) with 25 points.

Sabally collided with Sue Bird in the fourth quarter. Bird hobbled off with a sore left knee. It's the same knee that caused her to miss games this season with a bruised knee.

After the game, coach Gary Kloppenburg says Bird is walking around on it, but they will have to get it checked out.

Dallas leads Washington by a half-game and Atlanta by a game for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The win clinches a double-bye for the Storm. They will advance to the semifinals.