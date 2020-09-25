Loyd scores 20 points, Storm beat Lynx for 2-0 series lead

The Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-79 on Thursday night.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-79 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 WNBA semifinal series.

Loyd had 10 points in a 12-0 run to end the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers, for a 46-33 lead and the Storm led the rest of the way, fending off multiple Lynx charges.

Breanna Stewart, Alysha Clark, and Natasha Howard all scored in double digits for the Storm Sue Bird dished out five assists to go along with five points.

🎥 ICYMI: Catch all of tonight's highlights from our game 2 win against the @minnesotalynx brought to you by @Symetra 🎥#StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/UaWkp9crNr — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 25, 2020

Damiris Dantas made five 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 23 points. Odyssey Sims added 18 points.