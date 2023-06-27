Loyd leads Seattle against Minnesota after 24-point showing

Seattle visits the Minnesota Lynx after Jewell Loyd scored 24 points in the Storm's 97-74 victory over Phoenix. Tuesday's meeting is the first of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Seattle Storm (4-9, 4-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-9, 3-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -2.5; over/under is 162.5

The Lynx's record in Western Conference games is 3-4. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 82.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Storm are 4-4 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Lynx and Storm face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

Loyd is averaging 25.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Diamond Miller: day to day (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).