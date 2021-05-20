x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Storm

Loyd, Bird combine for 44 points, Storm rally by Lynx 90-78

Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Storm used a 37-point 4th quarter to rally past the Lynx 90-78.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, right, is fouled by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78.

Seattle had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half. 

Minnesota led 75-67 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn't score again until Bridget Carleton made two free throws at 1:20. 

Seattle went on a 15-0 run during the span, taking its first lead, 78-75, since 3-2 on Loyd's 3-pointer with 3:01 left. 

Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota.

Related Articles