Liberty rally in fourth to stun short-handed Storm 83-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket from the top of the key with 17.6 seconds left, to lift the New York Liberty to an 83-79 win over the Seattle Storm. 

The Liberty (11-12) trailed by 10 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying behind Rebecca Allen, who had nine of her 17 points in the period. 

Laney took a few dribbles from the wing and banked in the go-ahead shot just inside the 3-point line. 

The comeback ruined a stellar effort by Jewell Loyd, who scored 21 of her 35 points in the third quarter for Seattle.  The 21 points was 1 point off the WNBA record for most points in a quarter.

Loyd's 35 points tied her career high.