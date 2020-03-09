League-leading Storm beat Mystics in Bird's return 71-64

Breanna Stewart led league-leading Seattle with 16 points despite a poor shooting night and the Storm welcomed back Sue Bird with a 71-64 victory over the Mystics.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart led league-leading Seattle with 16 points despite a poor shooting night and the Storm welcomed back Sue Bird with a 71-64 victory over the Washington Mystics.

Stewart, the Storm's leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, was only 4-of-17 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds.

Bird, who finished with nine points in 24 minutes, was back in the starting lineup for Seattle after missing the last four games with knee issues.

Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd scored 13 points each for the Storm.