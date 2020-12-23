Lauren Jackson leads 1st-time nominees for basketball hall

Storm legend Lauren Jackson leads a group of first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Storm legend Lauren Jackson leads a group of first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Also making their debut on the list of candidates are Paul Pierce, Doug Collins Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, and Yolanda Griffith.

There are a total of 8 nominees with ties to Seattle. Besides LJ, former teammate Swin Cash is on the list.

Legendary coach George Karl made the cut. He coached 7 of his 27 seasons in the NBA with the Sonics. In six of those seasons, he won 55 games or more. His long-time assistant Tim Grgurich makes the list, too.

Original Sonics owner Sam Schulman is a nominee. So is former Sonics sharp shooter Dale Ellis. He's seventh all-time in Sonics history for career points.

Marques Johnson was a broadcaster for the Sonics. But he's up for the Hall as a player. Paul Westhead was an assistant coach in the team's last season in Seattle.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced at NBA All-Star Weekend and those elected would be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four.

The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield next September.