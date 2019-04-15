Editor’s note: The video above was originally published in September 2018 during the Seattle Storm WNBA Championship Parade in downtown Seattle.



Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has vowed to make an Achilles tendon injury just another obstacle to overcome.

The reigning WNBA MVP went down with lower leg injury in the Euroleague championship game earlier this week. Stewart confirmed Wednesday she ruptured her Achilles tendon.

"I'm feeling every emotion possible at this point but just know that the bounce back will be real and I'll be back better than ever," Stewart tweeted Wednesday.

Stewart will be out for the season, but the Storm says she is expected to make a full recovery for the start of the 2020 season.

It takes nine months to a year to heal and come back from surgery.

The injury happened as Stewie planted her right leg before going up for a shot. You can see it on the YouTube clip below. (It should start at the 48:20 mark, right before the injury)

It's her right leg, not the foot/ankle that comes down on Brittney Griner's foot.

Teammates, WNBA players, and more sent out their best to Stewie and a quick recovery.