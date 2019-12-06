INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored a career-high 26 points and the Seattle Storm held on to beat the Indiana Fever 84-82 on Tuesday night.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Mercedes Russell had a career-high 13, including 11 in the first half, for the Storm (4-3), who had a double-figure lead late in the third quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell drilled a deep 3-pointer in the final second of the third quarter to pull the Fever within 65-59. An 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter had the deficit down to one but it wasn't until Natalie Achonwa's layup with 1:09 to go the game was tied at 81. Achonwa made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to put Indiana up but Loyd made three of four free throws after that and Indiana missed its last two shots.

Mitchell scored 21 points and Achonwa added 17 for Indiana (3-3). Candice Dupree had 10 points and 14 rebounds.