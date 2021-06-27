x
Gray hits winning jumper as Aces beat Storm 95-92 in OT

Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Aces beat the Storm 95-92 in overtime.
Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage (8) goes to the basket between Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd (24) and Mercedes Russell (2) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 95-92 in overtime in a Commissioner's Cup game. 

Gray had five points in the final seconds and finished with seven assists. 

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas (11-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Kelsey Plum added 15 points. 

Breanna Stewart had 35 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle (12-4). 

The WNBA-leading Storm have a half-game lead over Las Vegas — which won the regular season series 2-1 — in the league standings and, at 5-1, lead the Aces by one game in the Western Conference's Commissioner's Cup standings.

