Gray hits winning jumper as Aces beat Storm 95-92 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 95-92 in overtime in a Commissioner's Cup game.

Gray had five points in the final seconds and finished with seven assists.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas (11-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Kelsey Plum added 15 points.

Breanna Stewart had 35 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle (12-4).