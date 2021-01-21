x
Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA

The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as a WNBA owner.
Credit: @S10Bird
Storm guard Sue Bird posted on a picture on Twitter of her teammates wearing a t-shirt saying "Vote Warnock". Raphael Warnock is facing Dream Owner Kelly Loeffler for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia.

The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized. 

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league's initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Senate seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Storm guard Sue Bird and some WNBA players were part of a Loeffler protest in the WNBA "wubble".  Bird, the Storm, and WNBA players wore "Vote Warnock" t-shirts.