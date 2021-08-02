Defending champions Seattle Storm add veteran Candice Dupree

The Seattle Storm have signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, providing the defending WNBA champs with another veteran presence for the upcoming season.

Dupree has spent 15 seasons in the WNBA, the past three with Indiana. She was an All-Star selection three times with Chicago, three times with Phoenix and once in Indiana.

She has averaged 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over the course of her career.