Copper ties her career-high with 29 points, Sky beats Storm 90-75 to extend Seattle's skid

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Chicago Sky beat Seattle 90-75 on Saturday night, extending the Storm's losing streak to a franchise record nine games.

Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for Chicago (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak.

Copper hit a 3-pointer to cap Chicago's 7-2 opening, Ruthy Hebard scored inside to make it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ezi Magbegor led Seattle (4-18) with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league's leading scorer (24.9 per game) and the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, scored 12 points, tying her season low.

Loyd, who also scored 12 points in a loss 79-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, has made just 5 of 24 from the field over the past two games.