Charles' 34 points, 16 rebounds help snap Storm's win streak

Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, left, defends Washington Mystics' Tina Charles (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm.

Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. 

After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. 

Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. 

Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington.

