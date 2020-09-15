Breanna Stewart wins AP comeback player of the year

Storm forward Breanna Stewart has been named the Associated Press comeback player of the year.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart has been named the Associated Press comeback player of the year. Stewie came back after tearing her Achilles in 2018. She averaged 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Stewart was also named to the first team All-WNBA. She was a unanimous choice, along with A'ja Wilson.

Stewie and Wilson were joined on the first team with former Kentwood high school star Courtney Vandersloot from Chicago and Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Stewart finished second in the MVP voting to Wilson. The Aces' forward received 11 of the 16 first place votes. She averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. Stewie received 4 first place votes.

Wilson's teammate Dearica Hamby was the AP's sixth woman of the year for the second consecutive season.

Candace Parker of Los Angeles earned defensive player of the year honors. She beat out Storm forward Alysha Clark by one vote. Clark tied with Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas.

Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was selected as the rookie of the year.

The Lynx's Cheryl Reeve was chosen as the coach of the year.

Atlanta's Betnijah Laney as most improved player.