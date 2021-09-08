The couple welcomed daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, via surrogate on Aug. 9.

SEATTLE — Four days after winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Games, Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart and her wife became new moms.

Stewart, 26, and her wife, now retired Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, 30, welcomed daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, via surrogate on Aug. 9. They made the announcement on Monday.

“The best part of this year has been becoming a mother and growing a family with my incredible wife, (Marta Xargay),” the former UConn star wrote on Twitter. “Excited to introduce Ruby, born on 8/9/21, to the world.”

According to the New York Times, the couple’s gestational surrogate carried an embryo that had been seeded in one of Stewart’s eggs.

She told the newspaper that the birth of her first child was “the most important moment of my life.”

The birth of their baby was documented in a new short film from TOGETHXR, a media platform, and sports media brand Bleacher Reporter. It also premiered Monday.

Stewart and Xargay announced their engagement in May. They got married in a small ceremony on July 6, according to the Times.

