Bird, Taurasi split over non-call in UConn's latest win

Sue Bird says the ending to the Baylor-UConn Sweet 16 matchup is actually good for the growth of women's basketball.
Credit: AP
Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington, left, drives to the basket against UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sue Bird says the ending to the Baylor-UConn Sweet 16  matchup is actually good for the growth of women's basketball.

Bird said Tuesday people are talking about the sport even if it's a little controversial. 

There has been a lot of discussions about the no-call that resulted in UConn advancing to its 13th straight Final Four. 

RELATED: No call: Baylor women call foul after NCAA loss to UConn

Now, the two-time NCAA champion makes no bones about being very happy the Huskies beat Baylor. 

Bird also says if there's no call, it's not a foul. 

Another former UConn standout Diana Taurasi says she would be pretty mad if she had been the shooter and there was no call.