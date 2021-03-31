Bird, Taurasi split over non-call in UConn's latest win

Sue Bird says the ending to the Baylor-UConn Sweet 16 matchup is actually good for the growth of women's basketball.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sue Bird says the ending to the Baylor-UConn Sweet 16 matchup is actually good for the growth of women's basketball.

Bird said Tuesday people are talking about the sport even if it's a little controversial.

There has been a lot of discussions about the no-call that resulted in UConn advancing to its 13th straight Final Four.

Now, the two-time NCAA champion makes no bones about being very happy the Huskies beat Baylor.

Bird also says if there's no call, it's not a foul.