Sue Bird will be sidelined for a bit as she recovers from a bone bruise in her left knee. Seattle’s star guard felt the injury during the team’s win over Minnesota last week. Bird missed the Storm’s most recent game to rest the knee.

The WNBA's all-time assist leader, who missed all of last season after having surgery on the same knee said she got tripped in the Minnesota game and her leg got clipped a little bit and her knee got crunched.