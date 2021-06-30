Bird sets record with 12th All-Star selection, Stewart and Loyd make team

Storm point guard Sue Bird breaks another record. She's been selected to her 12th WNBA All-Star game, breaking the record held by Tamika Catchings with 11.

Teammates Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart were named All-Stars for the third time. All three will not play for the WNBA All-Star team. Bird, Loyd, and Stewart are on the U.S. Olympic team that will play the All-Star team July 14th in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Bird is having an amazing season, so far. She's averaging 6.1 assists per game, third best in the WNBA. Bird is also 15 assists away from hitting 3,000 for a career. She's already the all-time assists leader in the league.

Loyd is having a career year. She's averaging 18.6 points and 4.5 assist per game and hitting 45.1 percent of her shots, all personal bests.

Stewart remains in the MVP conversation with her stats. Stewie is second in the league in points (21.8), rebounds (10.1), and blocks (1.9) per game. She's also earned three Western Conference Player of the Week awards.