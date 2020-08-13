Loyd scores 20, Bird returns in Storm's 100-63 win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Whitcomb made a career-high-tying six 3-pointers as Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points.
Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle (8-1) after missing the past five games due to a bone bruise in her left knee. Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick added 16 points for Atlanta (2-7), which has lost six straight.