x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

storm

Loyd scores 20, Bird returns in Storm's 100-63 win

Sue Bird returns with nine points and seven assists
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives between Atlanta Dream forward Betnijah Laney (44), guard Courtney Williams (10) and forward Glory Johnson (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 victory over the Atlanta Dream. 

Whitcomb made a career-high-tying six 3-pointers as Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points. 

Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle (8-1) after missing the past five games due to a bone bruise in her left knee. Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick added 16 points for Atlanta (2-7), which has lost six straight.