Loyd scores 20, Bird returns in Storm's 100-63 win

Sue Bird returns with nine points and seven assists

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Whitcomb made a career-high-tying six 3-pointers as Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points.

3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣



🔥 18 threes tonight sets franchise record & ties WNBA record for most threes in a game. 🔥



Watch the highlights from tonight presented by @Symetra pic.twitter.com/Tpf0nJqCHM — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 13, 2020