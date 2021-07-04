Bird reaches No. 6 on WNBA career scoring, Storm beat Sparks

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm's 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm's 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Bird passed Katie Smith — who had 6,452 — with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall.

With the first points of the game, Sue is now No. 6 in WNBA all-time scoring!@S10Bird x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/GvuytGlctE — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 5, 2021

Ezi Magbegor added 20 points and Epiphanny Prince had 18 to help the Storm keep pace with the Las Vegas Aces for the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Have a game, @ezimagbegor!



Ezi has career-high 20 points and 9 rebounds so far tonight!#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/cyccx2gvI4 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 5, 2021

Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks.