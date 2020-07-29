Big 3rd quarter sparks Storm to 90-66 win over Lynx

Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles.

The Storm used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to pull away. Stewie made two 3-pointers in that pivotal run.

Sue Bird added 16 points.

🎥 Check out the full highlights of our 90-66 win over the @minnesotalynx 🎥



Presented by @Symetra #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/2OcDHCkpR8 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 29, 2020

Fowles went into the game needing seven rebounds to become the WNBA's all-time leader.

She grabbed a missed 3-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half to move past former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357.

👏 Congrats to @SylviaFowles on becoming the WNBA's ALL-TIME leading rebounder with 3,357 rebounds! pic.twitter.com/Voux3qwHKQ — WNBA (@WNBA) July 29, 2020