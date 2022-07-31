x
Storm

Atkins scores 23 to help Mystics slip past Storm 78-75

Ariel Atkins scored 23 points to help the Washington Mystics hold off the Seattle Storm 78-75 on Sunday.
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn speaks with guard Jewell Loyd (24) as they play against the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 76-70. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 23 points to help the Washington Mystics hold off the Seattle Storm 78-75 on Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne had 17 points for Washington (19-12) while Natasha Cloud scored 11 with 10 assists.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (19-12) with 23 points. Jewell Loyd scored 15 and Sue Bird chipped in with 12 points and seven assists.

Atkins scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Mystics turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 62-55 lead heading to the final period.

Seattle closed to within 75-73 on Bird's 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining, but Shakira Austin sank 1 of 2 foul shots and Delle Donne followed with a layup to keep the Storm at bay.

The Storm beat the Mystics 82-77 on Saturday in the first of back-to-back matchups.

