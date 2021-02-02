Alysha Clark heads to Washington while Taurasi re-signs in Phoenix

Diana Taurasi is staying in Phoenix while Alysha Clark is heading across the country to join the Washington Mystics.

NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Taurasi is staying in Phoenix while Alysha Clark is heading across the country to join the Washington Mystics.

Both signed on the first official day that WNBA free agents could officially ink deals.

Taurasi has played her entire career with the Mercury and there was no real expectation she would leave the team that drafted her in 2004.

Clark won two titles in Seattle. She's been in the league 9 seasons, all with the Storm. She signed a 2-year deal worth $366,000, according to HerHoopStats.com. The deal doubles her salary, per year, from the 2020 season.

Seattle also re-signed Epiphanny Prince.