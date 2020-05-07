Agent: Cambage expected out; severe risk if she gets virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is expected to miss the upcoming WNBA season because she is at high-risk for severe illness if she contracts the coronavirus, according to her agent.
The 6-foot-8 Australian's case is one of a handful that is before the league's independent panel of doctors, people familiar with the situation said to the AP.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the players nor the league have publicly identified them, with the exception of Cambage.