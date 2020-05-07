Agent: Cambage expected out; severe risk if she gets virus

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is expected to miss the upcoming WNBA season because she is at high-risk for severe illness if she contracts the coronavirus.

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is expected to miss the upcoming WNBA season because she is at high-risk for severe illness if she contracts the coronavirus, according to her agent.

The 6-foot-8 Australian's case is one of a handful that is before the league's independent panel of doctors, people familiar with the situation said to the AP.