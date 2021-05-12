Aces sit atop AP preseason WNBA power poll, Storm second

The Las Vegas Aces fell just short of the WNBA championship last season while missing three key players.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces fell just short of the WNBA championship last season while missing three key players.

Now with Liz Cambage, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby back as well as free agent addition Chelsea Gray to help league MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll.

Las Vegas received 11 first-place votes from the 15-member national media panel Wednesday.

Seattle, the defending WNBA champions, garnered the other four first-place ballots and was picked second.