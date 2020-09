A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed to the playoffs seed with an 86-84 win over the Seattle Storm.

Each team finished at 18-4 but the Aces won both regular season contests against the Storm.

Both squads entered Sunday's season finale having secured double-byes into the semifinals.