LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 24 points to lead five Las Vegas starters in double figures and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-62 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight home win.

Las Vegas had its lead trimmed to 57-51 early in the fourth quarter until going on a 17-5 run — with 3-pointers by Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Aces finished 9 of 20 from long distance.

Liz Cambage had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas (13-6). Young added 13 points, Plum had 12 and Kayla McBride 11. Aces star A'ja Wilson, averaging 15.4 points, did not play after suffering an ankle injury last week in a 69-66 loss to Seattle.

Las Vegas shot just 35% from the field in the first half, but led 36-35.

Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark each scored 13 points for Seattle (12-9), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.