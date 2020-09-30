Aces advance to WNBA Finals to face the Storm

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun 66-63 to advance to the WNBA Finals.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Angel McCoughtry added 20 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun 66-63 to advance to the franchise's second WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas will play at 4 pm on Friday against Seattle, which advanced to its second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping Minnesota.

The Aces' franchise hadn't reached the finals since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.