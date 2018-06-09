Excitement is buzzing across Western Washington as the Seattle Storm face the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals. Game 1 and 2 play out at Seattle's KeyArena.

How big of a Storm fan are you? Here are five things you might not have known about the team and it's record-breaking players:

1. Founded in 2000

The Seattle Storm was founded in 2000, with the Seattle Reign as it's predecessor. The Reign, founded in 1996, was a member of the American Basketball League, which was a group formed before the WNBA existed.

2. Drafted Sue Bird in 2002

In 2002 the Seattle Storm drafted Sue Bird, the number one draft pick that year. Since then, she has broken several WNBA records and won four gold medals representing the United States at the Olympic Games.

3. Two previous championship titles

The Storm has two WNBA championship titles beating the Connecticut Sun in 2004 and the Atlanta Dream in 2010. They are hoping to add a third title after making it to the championship game during the 2018 season.

4. Only one retired number

The number 15 was retired after Australian basketball player Lauren Jackson left the Storm in 2012. Jackson was a key player for the Storm between 2001 and 2012.

5. Breanna Stewart named WNBA's MVP

After just her third season in the WNBA, Stweart was awarded the title of Most Valuable Player by the WNBA in 2017. The Storm is heading into the finals with new talent from Stewart and veteran Sue Bird.

