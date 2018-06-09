1. Sue Bird was the No. 1 draft pick in 2002

The Seattle Storm drafted Sue Bird during the 2002 WNBA drafts. She had previously played for the University of Connecticut, and the team had won the NCAA women's basketball championship that same year.

2. She has been playing in the WNBA for 15 seasons

Since she was first drafted in 2002, Bird has been playing for the Storm. The Storm franchise had only been created two years before they drafted her.

3. Bird has over 5,000 career points

She scored her 5,000th career point in 2015 in New York. Bird is the first player on the Storm to score 5,000 points and leads the WNBA record for the most assists with 2,000.

4. No WNBA player has played in more games than her

This past July, Bird appeared in her 500th WNBA game during a match against the Atlanta Dream, surpassing the record set by WNBA player DeLisha Milton-Jones.

5. Bird wins while wearing the mask

Bird sometimes wears a protective mask during gameplay after receiving several broken noses during her WNBA career. However, the mask seems to make a difference: Bird is now 20-15 overall and 6-5 in the playoffs wearing a protective mask.

