President Biden calls WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife, pledges to secure her release

The White House says President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner Wednesday to reassure Brittney's release as soon as possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The White House says that President Biden spoke to detained WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife on Wednesday.

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris during the call to Cherelle Griner, where the president reassured her that he's working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible.

The phone call comes one day after Cherelle spoke to CBS Mornings, saying she had not heard from the president and that nothing was getting done.

"I will not be quiet anymore," Cherelle said. "I will find that balance of harm versus help in pushing our government to do everything that's possible because being quiet, they're not moving, they're not doing anything."

Cherelle said she was still waiting for a direct response from Biden after a letter from Brittney was sent to the White House on Monday.

"I still have not heard from him," Cherelle said. "And, honestly, it's very disheartening."

In the letter, the Houston native told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked repeatedly about Griner on Tuesday during the regular briefing. She said Biden read the letter, but she did not detail his reaction.

“This is very personal to him.”

Jean-Pierre did not say whether there were plans for Biden to speak with Griner’s family, but did say that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken both spoke to Griner’s wife recently.

Jean-Pierre said Biden wanted to get Griner and other Americans home.

“We are going to use every tool we possibly can to make that happen,” Jean-Pierre said.

Griner is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume Thursday.