Dream select Howard with No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft

Rhyne Howard is headed to the Atlanta Dream as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rhyne Howard is headed to the Atlanta Dream as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Kentucky senior was selected first Monday night at the first in-person draft for the league since 2019 because of the coronavirus. The Dream traded up two spots last week to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta finished 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs four of the past five years. The franchise got new ownership last year and brought in a new coach in Tanisha Wright and new general manager Dan Padover. The Dream also had the No. 1 pick in 2009 and used it to draft Angel McCoughtry.

The WNBA season tips off on May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:

First Round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU.

14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan.

16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville.

17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, NC State.

18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech.

19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn.

20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina.

21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn.

22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, NC State.

23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech.

24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor.

Third Round

25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson St.

26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame.

27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii.

28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota.

29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali.

30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware.

31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida.

32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI.

33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia.

34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana.

35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU.