The Dallas Wings have fired coach Brian Agler. He came to the Wings in 2018 and led the team to an 8-14 mark this past season.

They finished one game out of making the playoffs with the youngest roster in the league.

The 62-year-old coach had one year left on his contract.

Agler won titles with Seattle and Los Angeles and is second on the league's career wins list with 287.