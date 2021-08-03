College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA draft

The WNBA and the Players' Association have agreed to an opt-in process for this season's draft, the league confirmed to The Associated Press.

Every eligible player who would like to make themselves available for the draft, which is expected to be held in April, must renounce their remaining intercollegiate eligibility.

A player who wishes to opt-in must email the league no later than April 1.