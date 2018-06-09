1. The WNBA was founded in 1996

International basketball hype kick-started the founding of the WNBA after a successful gold medal run by the USA women's team during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

2. Teams with most championship titles

Tied at four WNBA titles each, both the Minnesota Lynx and the Houston Comets hold this honor. The Comets dissolved in 2008, but the Minnesota Lynx still play today.

3. The WNBA started with eight teams

The first teams consisted of the Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets, and New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs, and Utah Starzz were in the Western Conference.

4. Sheryl Swoopes was the first player signed to the WNBA

Swoopes was signed to the Houston Comets in 1996. She played in the WNBA until 2012. Today, Swoopes is an assistant coach at her alma mater, Texas Tech.

5. WNBA ball is smaller than NBA ball

With a circumference of 28.5 inches, the official WNBA ball's size is one inch smaller than the regulation size for the NBA, 29.5 inches.

