Wilson has 2 TD passes as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13

Career 137-yard day for Rashaad Penny

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

It was a career day for Rashaad Penny who ran for 137 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Penny burst into the open twice on scoring runs of 32 and 47 yards.

Tyler Lockett caught 5 balls for 142 yards and a 55-yard touchdown. Lockett joins Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history to record three-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.